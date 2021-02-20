We Are Here! Orillia Black History Month Panel

Members of Orillia’s Black Community come together virtually to share lived experiences and reflect on Making Change in Orillia. Panel guests and Orillia residents include: Alasoba Kelsy-Braide (Board Member of Making Change), Tshweu Moleme, and Dexter Bullen, and Dr. Sam Olupona . Musical performance by Jules, poetry reading, and videos submitted by members of Orillia’s Black Community.

We Are Here! What do you think when you hear these powerful words?

Such is the story and a reminder of the existence and longevity of Orillia’s Black history and community. Indeed, we are here, and you can find us in almost every sector of our local economy, in any part of our city – from business owners, to frontline workers, pharmacists, teachers, community leaders, and more.

Come join us and hear our stories of hard work, hardship, love, hope, and strength.

We are here!

Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 1:00- 2:30 p.m. Virtual Event

Register in advance for this meeting:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUoce2prj8rGtXqygZb6Qhmu175-sAzJNxw