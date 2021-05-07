Listen Live

We Are Spending Less Money On These Things Since The Start Of The Pandemic

You’d think staying home unable to go out for dinner, hit a movie or event centre would have us saving money overall.

 

But, a new survey finds four in 10 people have spent more money in 2020 compared to 2019.

 

However, there are savings to be had!  The average person is spending $106 less per month on everyday routine purchases.

 

4 in 10 have spent more during lockdown to help deal with the crisis! 

 

 

TOP FIVE THINGS PEOPLE ARE SPENDING MORE MONEY ON

 

 

  1. Coffee – 45%
  2. Streaming subscriptions – 36%
  3. Package delivery/shipping costs – 35%
  4. Technology – 33%
  5. Cell data – 33% 

 

 

TOP FIVE THINGS PEOPLE ARE SPENDING LESS MONEY ON

 

 

  1. Clothing – 34%
  2. Cosmetics – 30%
  3. Transportation/commuting – 25%
  4. Entertainment – 24%
  5. Alcohol – 21%

