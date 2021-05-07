We Are Spending Less Money On These Things Since The Start Of The Pandemic

You’d think staying home unable to go out for dinner, hit a movie or event centre would have us saving money overall.

But, a new survey finds four in 10 people have spent more money in 2020 compared to 2019.

However, there are savings to be had! The average person is spending $106 less per month on everyday routine purchases.

4 in 10 have spent more during lockdown to help deal with the crisis!

TOP FIVE THINGS PEOPLE ARE SPENDING MORE MONEY ON

Coffee – 45% Streaming subscriptions – 36% Package delivery/shipping costs – 35% Technology – 33% Cell data – 33%

TOP FIVE THINGS PEOPLE ARE SPENDING LESS MONEY ON