We Are Spending Less Money On These Things Since The Start Of The Pandemic
I'm spending more on clothes!
You’d think staying home unable to go out for dinner, hit a movie or event centre would have us saving money overall.
But, a new survey finds four in 10 people have spent more money in 2020 compared to 2019.
However, there are savings to be had! The average person is spending $106 less per month on everyday routine purchases.
4 in 10 have spent more during lockdown to help deal with the crisis!
TOP FIVE THINGS PEOPLE ARE SPENDING MORE MONEY ON
- Coffee – 45%
- Streaming subscriptions – 36%
- Package delivery/shipping costs – 35%
- Technology – 33%
- Cell data – 33%
TOP FIVE THINGS PEOPLE ARE SPENDING LESS MONEY ON
- Clothing – 34%
- Cosmetics – 30%
- Transportation/commuting – 25%
- Entertainment – 24%
- Alcohol – 21%