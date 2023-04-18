Listen Live

We Forget About Leftovers All the Time

We don't mean to waste all this food, but we do!

By Kool Eats

According to new research, the average person spends nearly $3,000 a year on unused groceries.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of HelloFresh, the survey found that when respondents do cook, a quarter of them “always” or “often” make more food than they’re able to finish, usually with the intention of having leftovers (83%).

On average, people have leftovers to put into their fridges three times a week; however, they don’t always get around to using them up.

Nearly a third of people admit they’re likely to forget about leftovers once they’re out of sight.

Leftovers are responsible for about 35% of food waste, and the fact that family members don’t always like leftovers.

While 43% prefer to eat their leftovers until they’re finished, a quarter of respondents admitted they get tired of eating the same thing before they’re able to finish.

And 38% revealed that they’ve thrown food away simply because they didn’t feel like eating it after purchasing it.

Waste starts even before shoppers get home, as a fifth of respondents shared that they often overestimate how much food they’ll use when grocery shopping.

In fact, 23% of people who go grocery shopping wind up purchasing at least five food items a week that they wish they could get in smaller quantities, like bunches of grapes or strands of herbs.

HARDEST INGREDIENTS/FOODS TO USE UP

  1. Lettuce — 27%
  2. Bananas — 23%
  3. Milk — 21%
  4. Apples — 21%
  5. Bread — 21%
  6. Avocado — 17%
  7. Deli items (meat, cheese, prepared foods, etc.) — 16%
  8. Eggs — 16%
  9. Meat — 15%
  10. Carrots — 14%

