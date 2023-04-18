We Forget About Leftovers All the Time
We don't mean to waste all this food, but we do!
According to new research, the average person spends nearly $3,000 a year on unused groceries.
Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of HelloFresh, the survey found that when respondents do cook, a quarter of them “always” or “often” make more food than they’re able to finish, usually with the intention of having leftovers (83%).
On average, people have leftovers to put into their fridges three times a week; however, they don’t always get around to using them up.
Nearly a third of people admit they’re likely to forget about leftovers once they’re out of sight.
Leftovers are responsible for about 35% of food waste, and the fact that family members don’t always like leftovers.
While 43% prefer to eat their leftovers until they’re finished, a quarter of respondents admitted they get tired of eating the same thing before they’re able to finish.
And 38% revealed that they’ve thrown food away simply because they didn’t feel like eating it after purchasing it.
Waste starts even before shoppers get home, as a fifth of respondents shared that they often overestimate how much food they’ll use when grocery shopping.
In fact, 23% of people who go grocery shopping wind up purchasing at least five food items a week that they wish they could get in smaller quantities, like bunches of grapes or strands of herbs.
HARDEST INGREDIENTS/FOODS TO USE UP
- Lettuce — 27%
- Bananas — 23%
- Milk — 21%
- Apples — 21%
- Bread — 21%
- Avocado — 17%
- Deli items (meat, cheese, prepared foods, etc.) — 16%
- Eggs — 16%
- Meat — 15%
- Carrots — 14%