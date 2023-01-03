We Have On Average This Many Negative Thoughts Per Day!

Some of the most common negative thoughts adults have on a daily basis include ‘I’m not good enough,’ ‘I’m overweight,’ and ‘I’m not good looking’.

A poll of 2,000 adults found they will think of things 11 times a day which will hinder their progress towards achieving their goals, with 37 per cent feeling like they are their own worst enemy.

And not only do they feel like they’re letting themselves down, about 30% feel worried they are disappointing others also.

And 34 per cent feel their own thoughts have stopped them from achieving certain aims, including finding new work, expressing their true feelings and achieving their health goals.

Top 20 negative thoughts

I don’t earn enough money I’m overweight I’m not good looking I wish I’d never done that I’m not good enough I’ll never lose the weight I want to I’m not interesting I look at my phone too much I’m too old to try new things I can’t do this (task, job, workout, etc.) I’m not muscly/toned enough I’m not smart enough Nobody cares about me I’m terrible at exercising / I’ll never get fit I don’t know what I’m doing I can’t do it as well as them Nothing good ever happens to me Other people have it so much better than me I’m lazy / useless I’m a failure



Top 10 affirmations