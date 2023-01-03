Listen Live

We Have On Average This Many Negative Thoughts Per Day!

By Kool Mornings

Some of the most common negative thoughts adults have on a daily basis include ‘I’m not good enough,’ ‘I’m overweight,’ and ‘I’m not good looking’.

A poll of 2,000 adults found they will think of things 11 times a day which will hinder their progress towards achieving their goals, with 37 per cent feeling like they are their own worst enemy.

And not only do they feel like they’re letting themselves down, about 30% feel worried they are disappointing others also.

And 34 per cent feel their own thoughts have stopped them from achieving certain aims, including finding new work, expressing their true feelings and achieving their health goals.

Top 20 negative thoughts

  1. I don’t earn enough money
  2. I’m overweight
  3. I’m not good looking
  4. I wish I’d never done that
  5. I’m not good enough
  6. I’ll never lose the weight I want to
  7. I’m not interesting
  8. I look at my phone too much
  9. I’m too old to try new things
  10. I can’t do this (task, job, workout, etc.)
  11. I’m not muscly/toned enough
  12. I’m not smart enough
  13. Nobody cares about me
  14. I’m terrible at exercising / I’ll never get fit
  15. I don’t know what I’m doing
  16. I can’t do it as well as them
  17. Nothing good ever happens to me
  18. Other people have it so much better than me
  19. I’m lazy / useless
  20. I’m a failure

Top 10 affirmations

  1. I am grateful for everything I have in my life
  2. I can do this
  3. I am capable
  4. I am confident
  5. I am strong
  6. I am taking care of myself
  7. I tried my hardest
  8. I am intelligent
  9. I am making progress
  10. I deserve it

