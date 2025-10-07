We May Have Peaked on Social Media 📱🤯

Remember when social media was fun? Like, posting cat memes, FarmVille invites, and slightly blurry selfies from your BlackBerry fun? Well, according to a new report from the Financial Times, those glory days might officially be behind us.

Researchers looked at data from over 250,000 adults across 50 countries and found that the average time spent on social media peaked in 2022 — and has been quietly dropping ever since.

Globally, adults aged 16 and up are now spending about two hours and 20 minutes per day scrolling, liking, and doom-refreshing — that’s down by 10% since 2022.

So yeah, turns out we might finally be getting bored of staring at our phones.

The Teens Have Logged Off (Sort Of)

The sharpest drop? Teens and 20-somethings. Gen Z, the generation that invented aesthetic posts and viral dances, is now deleting accounts, taking “digital detoxes,” or fleeing to quieter corners of the internet. Even some Millennials and Gen X’ers are stepping back — swapping endless scrolling for, you know, touching grass.

Experts say people are leaving because the “social” part of social media has been replaced by a chaotic soup of ads, “suggested content,” bots, bad vibes, and… even more ads.

The platforms that once promised connection now mostly serve up engagement bait, outrage, and influencers selling water bottles “that changed their lives.”

Except… North America 🙃

Apparently, there’s one corner of the planet that didn’t get the memo — North America.

The report says that here, we’re still consuming social media’s “diet of extreme rhetoric, engagement bait, and slop” like it’s a bottomless brunch.

But even so, analysts think we may have hit “peak scroll.”

Because what’s next on the social horizon? Meta and OpenAI have both teased new platforms “filled with AI-generated short-form videos.”

That’s right — robots making TikToks.

So if anything can kill social media once and for all, it might just be watching an AI influencer sell us mascara while doing a dance choreographed by ChatGPT.

The Great Scroll-Down

Whether we’re finally growing tired of the noise or just realizing life exists outside the comment section, one thing’s for sure — the social media bubble might be deflating.

And maybe that’s not a bad thing. Because honestly? We could all use fewer algorithms and more actual humans.