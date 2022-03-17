41% of dog owners working from home say they will miss their dogs more than their children when they go back to work.

Which makes total sense once you consider anything from today’s list of the . . .

Top 5 Reasons We Like Our Dogs More than Our Kids.

The dog never ruins our weekend to watch his tee-ball game.

When’s the last time the dog made us listen to “Encanto”?

Nobody judges us for making the dog sleep in a crate.

The dog doesn’t steal our weed and then smoke it in the basement.

A tennis ball is a lot cheaper than a PS5.

Neighbours don’t call 9-1-1 when we leave our dog chained to a spike.

Dogs don’t expect a new costume every Halloween.

The dog never left us with chaffed nipples. God willing.

