WE PLAN TO SPEND AN EXTRA WEEK OUTSIDE TO MAKE UP FOR LAST SUMMER

I think this is pretty much guaranteed!

Life Hacks

According to a new poll, 75% of people plan on being “more active” this summer than ever before.  

 

Some of the activities people are most looking forward to are swimming, walking or running, playing a group sport, and cycling.

 

On average, we plan on spending a FULL EXTRA WEEK outside this summer compared to last year.

And 72% said they want this summer to feel as close as possible to a normal, pre-pandemic summer.

 

