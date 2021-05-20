WE PLAN TO SPEND AN EXTRA WEEK OUTSIDE TO MAKE UP FOR LAST SUMMER
I think this is pretty much guaranteed!
According to a new poll, 75% of people plan on being “more active” this summer than ever before.
Some of the activities people are most looking forward to are swimming, walking or running, playing a group sport, and cycling.
On average, we plan on spending a FULL EXTRA WEEK outside this summer compared to last year.
And 72% said they want this summer to feel as close as possible to a normal, pre-pandemic summer.