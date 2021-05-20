We Will Spend $16,000 In Our Lifetime Dealing With Allergies

People with allergies will spend $16,000 in their life dealing with them.

A new poll from ValuePenguin.com found 49% of people suffer from seasonal allergies. And over the course of your life, you’ll spend more than 16 GRAND dealing with them.

The average person with allergies spends $266 a year on pills and other treatments. That’s about $22 a month . . . or $16,146 over the course of your life if you live to the average age of 78.

36% of people say their allergies have been worse this year . . . 26% said better . . . and 39% said about the same. The poll also found almost half of people have confused their allergy symptoms with COVID since the pandemic started.