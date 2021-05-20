Listen Live

We Will Spend $16,000 In Our Lifetime Dealing With Allergies

Allergies are the worst!

By Kool Science

People with allergies will spend $16,000 in their life dealing with them.

 

A new poll from ValuePenguin.com found 49% of people suffer from seasonal allergies.  And over the course of your life, you’ll spend more than 16 GRAND dealing with them.

The average person with allergies spends $266 a year on pills and other treatments.  That’s about $22 a month . . . or $16,146 over the course of your life if you live to the average age of 78.

 

36% of people say their allergies have been worse this year . . . 26% said better . . . and 39% said about the same.  The poll also found almost half of people have confused their allergy symptoms with COVID since the pandemic started.

Related posts

Watch: New Heritage Minute Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Discovery of Insulin

If You See This Orange Container Floating in Lake Ontario, Leave it Alone

TRILLIONS OF CICADAS ARE COMING! SHOULD WE START EATING THEM?