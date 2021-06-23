Weird Things That Women Do… According To Men!

Ladies, if you think about it, we are fascinating creatures! So mysterious and confusing, lol! There are things that we do and say that I don’t even have an explanation for, it’s just a girl thing!

There was a discussion on Reddit.com where guys were sharing the weird things women do that men just don’t understand.

Here are a few!

If you have straight hair, wanting to curl it . . . if you have curly hair, wanting to straighten it. Wiggling into your jeans while you pull them up by the belt loops. Saying you don’t want fries, then eating half of someone else’s fries. Always being cold in every situation.