The Weirdest “Is It Strange To Like…” Questions We’re All Secretly Googling

If your search history ever makes you whisper, “Please don’t judge me, Google,” you’re not alone.

Turns out people are VERY curious about whether their odd little preferences are normal… or therapy-worthy. Google rounded up the most searched questions that start with “Is it weird to like…” and honestly? We have concerns.

RELATED: Strange Things People Google at Christmas Time!

Here are the top five confessions humanity probably should’ve kept to themselves:

1. Is it weird to like the taste of blood?

Apparently, some people enjoy that metallic tang.

You’re not alone.

But maybe don’t mention it during brunch. Or ever. On public transit, especially.

2. Is it weird to like the smell of your own farts?

Shockingly popular search.

Science says we’re more tolerant of our own brand, but let’s all agree to keep pretending this is socially unacceptable.

Growth is knowing it’s weird... and liking it anyway.

3. Is it weird to like the smell of gasoline?

You’re in a surprisingly large club.

There are entire online forums devoted to this scent obsession. It’s apparently linked to a chemical called benzene, which smells nostalgic, dangerous, and like your dad filling up the lawnmower in 1997.

4. Is it weird to like being called “good boy”?

If you’re a golden retriever? Completely normal.

If you’re a grown adult human?

That’s a conversation between you, your partner, and maybe a safe word.

5. Is it weird to like spiders?

Most of us are genetically wired to fear them, so if you find them “cute” or “fascinating,” congrats — you’re unique and slightly alarming.

Admire them from afar. Very afar.

The Verdict?

Humans are weird.

Google knows it.

And your incognito tab is working overtime.

The real question isn't “Is it strange to like this?”

It's: Why did I admit this to the internet?