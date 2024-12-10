Strange Things People Google at Christmas Time!

Ah, the holiday season – a time for family, festive foods, and... curious Google searches?

You’d be surprised at the strange things people are typing into their search bars as they gear up for Christmas. Whether it’s wondering if it’s acceptable to sing “Happy Birthday” to Jesus or seeking out an alternative to Brussels sprouts, Christmas Day sees some seriously bizarre questions. So, let’s dive into some of the most unexpected Google searches around this time of year.

“Should We Sing Happy Birthday to Jesus?”

Is it a tradition? A good idea? Or just a quirky thought popping into your head on Christmas morning? Many people seem to wonder whether it’s appropriate to sing “Happy Birthday” to Jesus, adding a touch of festive spirit to the occasion. While it may not be an officially recognized Christmas carol, it’s certainly a creative way to honour the day.

The Quest for Cheese Broccoli Balls Recipes

We all know the classic Christmas dishes – turkey, stuffing, Brussels sprouts – but what if you're looking for something a little... cheesier? Enter the popular search for cheese broccoli balls. It seems that many Christmas dinner hosts are eager to expand their holiday menus with this creamy, cheesy side dish. Hey, who can blame them?

How Many Brussels Sprouts Are Eaten at Christmas?

Ah, the Brussels sprout – either loved or dreaded. A search query that consistently pops up is How many sprouts people eat at Christmas.

While we don't have an exact number, it’s interesting to note that Brits, on average, munch through 1,000 sprouts over their lifetimes at Christmas. That’s a lot of tiny cabbages!

Can You Take Christmas Crackers on a Plane?

Packing for the holidays and wondering about your Christmas crackers? The answer is a no-go if you’re flying.

According to the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Christmas crackers are prohibited from being packed in both carry-on and checked bags. They’re considered flammable – right alongside sparklers and fireworks. So, unless you want to risk an awkward encounter at security, leave the crackers at home.

Trump Santa Blow-Up Doll: A Thing, Apparently

Christmas is full of surprises, and this one’s a doozy: people search for Trump Santa blow-up dolls. While we’re not sure who’s buying these bizarre decorations, they’re out there in the holiday shopping world. Whether it’s for political satire or just a conversation starter, it’s certainly one of the stranger items people are Googling.

How to Apply Eyeshadow

Let’s be real – makeup is a popular gift, and eyes seem to be the focal point for many. A frequent search query around Christmas is “how to apply eyeshadow.” If you're a makeup novice or just looking for tips to master the art of the smoky eye before your Christmas party, there are a ton of tutorials out there to help you out.

Is the Grinch Real?

We all know the Grinch is a fictional character from Dr. Seuss’s holiday classic, but apparently, some people still wonder if he’s real. If you're one of the hopefuls, unfortunately, the answer is no – but don't fret! Both Jim Carrey (the Grinch in the 2000 film) and Benedict Cumberbatch (the voice of the 2018 Grinch) are very much real, and they’re still gracing us with their talents.

Searching for Love on Christmas Day: Tinder

Even on Christmas Day, some people are still looking for a little under-the-mistletoe romance. If you're thinking about hopping on Tinder to find someone to share your holiday cheer, you’re not alone. It turns out that searching for a Christmas love connection is still a thing, even when most of us are busy with family and festive fun. Good luck!