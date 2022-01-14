KOOL VIRAL: Wendy’s ROASTS Fans, One Tweet At A Time!
Boom, roasted.
In this pandemic, it’s been hard to get a laugh. Thankfully Wendy’s official twitter account made sure that you were ROLLING yesterday!
The fast food chain posted this tweet in honour of their made up holiday, “National Roast Day”:
It’s #NationalRoastDay™
Drop the “roast me” below 👇
Oh, and don’t forget to get free medium fries with purchase, in the app.
Gotta do something with all this salt.
— Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022
From there on, the gates opened up.
Wendy’s then took shots at VARIOUS brands:
When adding milk makes you taste better, you're doing it wrong. #NationalRoastDay
— Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022
After destroying Oreo, Wendy’s moved on to beverages!
Top drink of choice for when you hate yourself and so does your English teacher. #NationalRoastDay
— Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022
Of course alcohol bands weren’t off the target list of the chain:
artificially flavored for teens to make their post-prom feel tRoPiCal #NationalRoastDay
— Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022
And of course they had to get in some jabs at their fellow competitors:
But then our food would taste like yours!#NationalRoastDay
— Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022
And finishing off with a convenience store!
If you're looking for a burn, check out your hotdogs. #NationalRoastDay
— Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022
I can’t wait to see this happen again next year.