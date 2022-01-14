KOOL VIRAL: Wendy’s ROASTS Fans, One Tweet At A Time!

In this pandemic, it’s been hard to get a laugh. Thankfully Wendy’s official twitter account made sure that you were ROLLING yesterday!

The fast food chain posted this tweet in honour of their made up holiday, “National Roast Day”:

It’s #NationalRoastDay™

Drop the “roast me” below 👇 Oh, and don’t forget to get free medium fries with purchase, in the app.

Gotta do something with all this salt. — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

From there on, the gates opened up.

Wendy’s then took shots at VARIOUS brands:

When adding milk makes you taste better, you're doing it wrong. #NationalRoastDay — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

After destroying Oreo, Wendy’s moved on to beverages!

Top drink of choice for when you hate yourself and so does your English teacher. #NationalRoastDay — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

Of course alcohol bands weren’t off the target list of the chain:

artificially flavored for teens to make their post-prom feel tRoPiCal #NationalRoastDay — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

And of course they had to get in some jabs at their fellow competitors:

But then our food would taste like yours!#NationalRoastDay — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

And finishing off with a convenience store!

If you're looking for a burn, check out your hotdogs. #NationalRoastDay — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

I can’t wait to see this happen again next year.