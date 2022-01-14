Listen Live

KOOL VIRAL: Wendy’s ROASTS Fans, One Tweet At A Time!

Boom, roasted.

By Kool Viral

In this pandemic, it’s been hard to get a laugh. Thankfully Wendy’s official twitter account made sure that you were ROLLING yesterday!

The fast food chain posted this tweet in honour of their made up holiday, “National Roast Day”:

From there on, the gates opened up.

Wendy’s then took shots at VARIOUS brands:

After destroying Oreo, Wendy’s moved on to beverages!

Of course alcohol bands weren’t off the target list of the chain:

And of course they had to get in some jabs at their fellow competitors:

And finishing off with a convenience store!

I can’t wait to see this happen again next year.

