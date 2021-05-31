Listen Live

Western University in London, Ontario Is The First University To Announced All Students Living In Residence Must Be Vaccinated

Probably a good idea!

By Kool Parents

Western University says it will require students living in residence to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The London-based school is asking students to get their first shot before their arrival but says they will have 14 days after moving into the residence to get their first shot.

 

This mandate will be based on the supply of course.

 

The University says that students who can’t get vaccinated for medical reasons, or for reasons protected under the Ontario Human Rights Code, can seek an exemption.

 

