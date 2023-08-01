WHAT COLOUR ARE TENNIS BALLS?

People are debating the colour of standard TENNIS BALLS online.

Tennis balls were originally white, but they were switched to yellowish-green in 1972 so they’d show up better on TV. They can come in almost any colour, but the standard, common ones are FLUORESCENT YELLOW, or are they?

In a new poll of 9,000 people, 55% said normal tennis balls are yellow, 38% said green, and 7% said they’re “not sure.”

Interestingly, when broken down by age, people were MORE likely to say green the younger they were. 52% of 18- to 29-year-olds say tennis balls are green, compared to just 15% of folks 65 and older.