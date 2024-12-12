What Did You Google in 2024? A Look at the Year’s Trending Searches

Google's annual Year in Search report has just been released, showcasing the top trending searches from 2024. The list offers an interesting snapshot of what captured global attention this year — from major news events to pop culture moments, and even the viral terms that spiked across the internet.

Sports Take Centre Stage

As expected, sports dominated the search results. The Copa América took the top spot for trending searches worldwide, followed closely by the UEFA European Championship and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Soccer and cricket fans across the globe were invested in the drama on the field, sparking an influx of search queries as key events unfolded.

Election Buzz and News Highlights

When it comes to news, 2024’s U.S. election was a major topic of interest, topping the global trending searches. As Donald Trump secured the President-elect title, his name surged in searches, along with other major political developments. But it wasn’t just politics — people were also looking up information about the record-breaking summer heat and the buzz surrounding this year’s Olympic Games.

RIP to a Few Legends

The people we lost this year were also top of mind. Searches for the late Liam Payne (former One Direction member), country legend Toby Keith, and the infamous O.J. Simpson led the list of notable figures who passed away in 2024. Their legacies continue to spark curiosity and remembrance, keeping their names in the spotlight long after their deaths.

Entertainment That Took Over 2024

The entertainment world had its own set of winners. The animated film Inside Out 2, from Disney and Pixar, stole the show as the top trending movie. Meanwhile, Netflix’s Baby Reindeer led the way for TV shows. In music, Kendrick Lamar’s track Not Like Us topped the charts for the most searched song. 2024 was a year of unforgettable pop-culture moments.

From Viral Trends to New Terms

Beyond major events and celebrities, the internet also had its fair share of viral trends. The word demure became a point of fascination, with people looking up its meaning and usage. Meanwhile, the mob wife aesthetic caught the attention of many, as a trendy style emerged from the internet’s obsession with mafia culture.

A Year of Global Curiosity

From politics to pop culture and beyond, 2024 was a year of intense curiosity, with people turning to Google for answers on everything from world events to personal interests. The trends show just how interconnected we all are, sharing common experiences and diving deep into the things that matter most in our everyday lives.