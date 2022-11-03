What Do You Do While You Wait For The Microwave To Beep?

Arguably, the microwave is one of the greatest inventions ever! It’s become a staple in most kitchens allowing us to heat, defrost or pop our popcorn with just the touch of a button!

So what do you do while waiting for the beep?

For example, some people wait there to make sure they stop it at one second, so it doesn’t beep. Or are you that person who tries to race the microwave, and clean your entire kitchen before it’s done?

You can file this under “Things We All Do But Never Talk About” When you’re waiting for your Microwave to finish, what do you do with that time?

There’s a YouTuber who posted a funny video about it, where he goes through all the different ways we spend that time.

Which One of These Do You Do?

1. Just stand there like a zombie until it beeps?

2. Stay to make sure you stop it with one second left, so it DOESN’T beep?

3. Walk away and try to GUESS when it’ll beep. Again, you might rush back to make sure it doesn’t.

4. Go as fast as possible and try to clean the whole kitchen before it’s ready?

5. Put your food in, but you’re too impatient. So while you wait, you have a snack?

6. Put your food in and walk away to do something. But then you FORGET about it, and find it still in there the next time you go to use it?