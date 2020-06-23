Listen Live

What Do You Put Ketchup On?

Best condiment ever!

By Kool Eats

A new survey on Buzzfeed asked people if they put ketchup on a bunch of different foods, some of which are traditional, and some of which aren’t.

 

Here’s what they found.

1.  Hot dog . . . 85% of people use ketchup.

2.  Fries . . . 83% use ketchup.

3.  Burgers . . . 82% use ketchup.

4.  Chicken nuggets . . . 69% use ketchup.

5.  Eggs . . . 29% use ketchup.

6.  Grilled cheese . . . 21% use ketchup.

 

7.  Other sandwiches . . . 14% use ketchup.

8.  Pasta . . . 9% use ketchup.

 

And finally, 14% of people say they would eat ketchup by the spoonful.

