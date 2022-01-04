What Exactly Is ‘Flurona’?

It’s when you have both the flu and COVID-19 and the first case has been reported in Israel.

A newly documented threat dubbed “Flurona,” is the simultaneous infection of the coronavirus and influenza, and Israeli health officials have documented the world’s first verified case, reports say.

According to The Daily Beast, the new threat presented in a young unvaccinated pregnant woman, who was unaware she had either disease, upon going into labour last week.

Related: The flu really does it men harder…

Upon entering the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, Israel, the woman was tested but was said to have relatively mild symptoms.

According to a doctor at the hospital, the disease is the same disease. They’re viral and cause difficulty breathing since both attacks the upper respiratory tract.

Reportedly, the case is still being studied by the Health Ministry to see whether a combination of the two viruses caused more severe illness.