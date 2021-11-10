What Happens To You When You Don’t Have Enough Water

Experts warn that if you’re not drinking enough water then it could have a negative impact on your health!

It’s suggested that we drink 6-8 cups of fluid a day that contains low-fat milk, sugar-free drinks, tea and or coffee. It’s no secret that a lot of us don’t drink enough!

Experts are now sounding the alarm as to what can happen if we don’t get enough water and how it will affect our bodies.

Brain Fog!

Your brain is about 80 percent water, so by keeping your body hydrated you are keeping your brain sharp, both in the short term and long term

Weight Gain!

When you don’t drink enough water, your body can’t produce the energy it needs to function. In turn, this will make you crave sugary snacks.

Headaches!

Many people who are dehydrated will end up with a headache and this is usually because there is an imbalance of fluid and electrolytes in the body. Dehydration can also cause you to become irritable due to loss of blood flow to the brain and fatigue.

Low Energy!

Water helps keep the mind and body balanced and a lack of it can cause your energy to plummet.

Skin Issues!

Skipping or lowering your water intake could cause your skin to dry out and water is essential to maintaining healthy skin.