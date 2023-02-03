What Happens To Your Brain and Body If You Work More Than 40 Hours A Week!

Research shows there’s a point at which working more doesn’t help at all. It has big downsides.

CEOs don’t think so though…According to a Harvard study, 27 CEOs, found they worked an average of 62.5 hours a week. Elon Musk announced on Twitter that he works about 80 hours a week.

But unfortunately, lots of non-CEOs are working long hours too and for way less pay.

One poll found that half of all full-time workers say they typically work more than 40 hours per week, and 18% said they were working more than 60 hours a week.

But according to science, there’s a clear point of diminishing returns at which working extra hours won’t actually make a difference at your job but will certainly wreak long-term damage on your body.

Here’s the research behind what happens to your body and brain after working more than 40 hours a week.

Your risk of dying from a stroke or heart attack goes up!

Your risk of getting injured on the job goes up!

Your mental health worsens.

Your sleep suffers.

You stop being good at your job.

The bottom line for businesses, asking an employee to work longer does not necessarily lead to better results. But it will certainly risk their health…

More!