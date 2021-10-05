What Mark Zuckerberg Lost Yesterday On Facebook While The World Had Fun On Twitter Posting Memes!
Did anyone else feel a sense of calm yesterday for those few hours?
Mark Zuckerberg lost a small FORTUNE when Facebook went down yesterday. He is said to have lost about $7 Billion!
Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp all went down yesterday around 11:45am and didn’t seem to come back online until after dinnertime. This was the longest outage ever for the social media giant!
But have no fear: Twitter was not affected by the outage and, of course, users on the platform had something to say about the horrific, disastrous event that plagued the globe, LOL!
Users rushed to unaffected social media apps including Twitter, TikTok, and Snapchat to do their best memes! Here are just a few!
When everything is down so you move over to LinkedIn pic.twitter.com/tfk3wlI6Eo
— Pubity (@PubityOnInsta) October 4, 2021
Nobody:
Me after finding out WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook is down: pic.twitter.com/DIT4jqIS8x
— iMacksMovie (@KiddMac12) October 4, 2021
Me running to Twitter to confirm that I am not the only one having issue with Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook#serverdown #SocialMediaDown #Facebook #Instagram #Onlytwitter pic.twitter.com/Cg1TYdD0F6
— Killerhypz (@Killerhypz) October 4, 2021
There was speculation that perhaps the outage had something to do with the bombshell story from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen who spoke to “60 Minutes” on Sunday Night!
“Facebook has realized that if they change the algorithm to be safer, people will spend less time on the site, they’ll click on less ads, they’ll make less money,” says Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen. https://t.co/wbxxfgorNE pic.twitter.com/zpQIwcdatr
— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 3, 2021