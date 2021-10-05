Listen Live

What Mark Zuckerberg Lost Yesterday On Facebook While The World Had Fun On Twitter Posting Memes!

Did anyone else feel a sense of calm yesterday for those few hours?

By Kool Mornings

Mark Zuckerberg lost a small FORTUNE when Facebook went down yesterday. He is said to have lost about $7 Billion!

 

 

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp all went down yesterday around 11:45am and didn’t seem to come back online until after dinnertime. This was the longest outage ever for the social media giant!

 

But have no fear: Twitter was not affected by the outage and, of course, users on the platform had something to say about the horrific, disastrous event that plagued the globe, LOL!

Users rushed to unaffected social media apps including Twitter, TikTok, and Snapchat to do their best memes!  Here are just a few!

 

 

 

There was speculation that perhaps the outage had something to do with the bombshell story from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen who spoke to “60 Minutes” on Sunday Night!

 

