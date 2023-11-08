WHAT OUTDATED TECH ARE YOU STILL USING, AND ARE “PERFECTLY HAPPY” WITH?
Does anyone still use a fax machine?
Some people are “early adopters” of tech, while others are still flipping through the channel guide on their TV, trying to find “The Netflix Channel.”
There’s a thread online where people are talking about the outdated tech they’re still using, and they’re still happy with.
Here are a few of the best responses:
1. Notepad and pen.
2. Watches that just tell the time, and maybe the date too.
3. A calculator, with buttons and a screen.
4. Physical media, like, DVDs, CDs, video games, books, textbooks, et cetera.
5. A lot of people mentioned previous video gaming systems.
6. A hand-crank can opener.
7. A motorless lawnmower. (I can understand the simplicity of some old tools, but this depends on your situation. You aren’t going to mow an acre or more with a motor-less push mower.)
8. A radio.
9. Paper maps.
10. And one person said, “Call me crazy, but I still read by hand dipped candlelight.” (???)