Listen Live

WHAT OUTDATED TECH ARE YOU STILL USING, AND ARE “PERFECTLY HAPPY” WITH?

Does anyone still use a fax machine?

By Kool Tech

Some people are “early adopters” of tech, while others are still flipping through the channel guide on their TV, trying to find “The Netflix Channel.”

There’s a thread online where people are talking about the outdated tech they’re still using, and they’re still happy with. 

Pieces of Technology In A Car That Baffle Car Owners

Here are a few of the best responses:

1.  Notepad and pen.

2.  Watches that just tell the time, and maybe the date too.

3.  A calculator, with buttons and a screen.

4.  Physical media, like, DVDs, CDs, video games, books, textbooks, et cetera.

5.  A lot of people mentioned previous video gaming systems.

6.  A hand-crank can opener.

7.  A motorless lawnmower.  (I can understand the simplicity of some old tools, but this depends on your situation.  You aren’t going to mow an acre or more with a motor-less push mower.)

8.  A radio.

9.  Paper maps.

10.  And one person said, “Call me crazy, but I still read by hand dipped candlelight.”  (???)

Related posts

Security Experts Say This Is How To Make Your Password Stronger!

Elon Musk is Toying With The Idea of Charging Everyone on X an Annual Fee

The Average Person Spends This Many Hours A Week Drafting Emails