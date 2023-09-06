What People Are Self-Conscious About As An Adult

According to a new poll, almost 70% of adults sometimes feel as awkward as they did in their teens.

A survey of 2,000 people ages 25-45 found that as teens, they were most self-conscious about their body, hairstyle and smile.

We felt most awkward at the age of 17…

As Adults, over half of people are still uncomfortable about their body shape, hair and smile…

WHAT WERE PEOPLE SELF-CONSCIOUS ABOUT AS TEENS?

Body shape – 65%

Hairstyle – 61%

Smile – 61%

Voice – 58%

Posture – 58%

Braces/aligners – 58%

Acne – 57%

Height – 56%

Glasses/contact lenses – 55%

WHAT ARE PEOPLE SELF-CONSCIOUS ABOUT AS ADULTS?