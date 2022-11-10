What Scientists Think Humans Will Look Like By The Year 3000!

Experts believe that humans will adapt to their environment as a species and adjust to the times.

Based on a post-COVID-19 era in which so many more people work from home, and rely on technology as a way of life, scientists figure that our bodies will transform based on how we use technology.

The human body, broadly speaking, adapts to the environmental circumstances surrounding it. This long-term slow mutation happens in response to tasks humans pursue and especially the tools people wield. If this is so, future human hands and necks will be shaped differently.

Humanity may evolve to have claws instead of the shape of our present hands for holding a smartphone. The human neck may be bent to more conveniently look down at our personal computers. Humans may even become hunch-backs.

Constantly sitting at a desk for work, places the torso out in front of your hips. It causes your upper body to not be properly aligned. Your body should be stacked straight.

Texting may mould human arms differently, as the positioning of elbows is slowly and naturally transforming. In scrolling through smartphones or holding them up to ears, the body evolves.

The human body may evolve to have thicker skulls in response to radio-frequency radiation emitted from smartphones.

If humans continue to use computers and smartphones at the same rate over the next eighty years, something will have to give. Many people sleep with their smartphones under their pillows. If we don’t get new forms of cancer on a mass scale, humans will evolve thicker skulls or just maybe end up with smaller brains.

Features of a human in the year 3000 include:

• Arched Back & Neck

• Text Claw

• 90-Degree Elbow

• Tech Neck

• Thicker Skull

• Smaller Brain

A Second Eyelid

Photo Credit: Credit-Author-Toll-Free-Forwarding-Dot-Com