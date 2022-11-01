What To Watch And Other Things To Look Forward To In November

The first week of November will be unseasonably warm with temperatures expected to reach 20°C by Saturday. But that isn’t all there is to look forward to. There are also tons of great tv shows and movies coming out this month! And lots of events.

Here’s what to keep on eye on …

WHAT TO WATCH

Here are some of the tope tv shows and movies you’ll want to check out in November:

1. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story starts streaming on November 4th exclusively on The Roku Channel.

The film is a biographical parody that is loosely based on Yankovic’s life and career with Weird Al being played by Daniel Radcliff.

2. Enola Holmes 2

Enola Holmes’ story continues! The sequel streams on Netflix on November 4 and will follow Elona as she takes on her first official case as a detective-for-hire. Over the course of the investigation, she’ll need some help from her friends, including Sherlock (Henry Cavill).

3. Don’t Worry Darling

Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling is coming to HBO Max on November 7th. This psychological thriller is about a 1950s idyllic housewife living in a company town who suspects that sinister secrets are being kept.

4. Falling For Christmas

Lindsay Lohan’s comeback! Falling for Christmas airs on November 10th on Netflix! In the film, Lohan plays a newly engaged heiress who finds herself in the care of a lodge owner and his daughter following a ski accident.

5. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is bringing the next Black Panther to the big screen on November 10.

In 2020, it was announced that a new actor would not be hired to fill Chadwick Boseman after he passed away following a fight colon cancer. Instead, Marvel announced they would, “explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film.”

6. Yellowstone

Yellowstone season 5 starts streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in Canada on November 13th. The season premiere will kick of with a two-hour episode. If you want to catch up on seasons 1 to 4, you can find them on Amazon Prime.

7. The Santa Clauses!

Tim Allen is back with a new holiday TV show based on the popular holiday movie franchise The Santa Clause! Disney+ will start streaming episodes on November 16th. Now 65 years old, the show will follow Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) as he looks for a replacement Santa.

8. A Christmas Story Christmas

It’s been nearly 40 years but the time has finally come. A Christmas Story Christmas, the sequel to the beloved holiday classic, comes to HBO Max On November 17th! In the move, Ralphie returns to his family’s home in Cleveland to give his kids a magical Christmas of their own.

9. Wednesday

Wednesday brings the Addams Family to Netflix on November 23rd with a supernatural mystery series. In it, Wednesday Addams will attempt to master her powers, stop a killing spree and solve a mystery, all while attending high school at Nevermore Academy.

Honourable Mentions

Also worth mentioning…

The Enchanted sequel Disenchanted hits Disney+ on the 18th. On the same day, Apple TV+ releases their musical version of A Christmas Carol called Spirited, starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. And on November 23rd, you can watch Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans in theaters.

Season five of The Crown and the season finale of the Handmaid’s Tale premiere on November 9th on Netflix.

IMPORTANT EVENTS

Now let’s take a look at some important events coming our way this November started with a classic …

1. No Shave November!

Beards, mustaches, 5 o’clock shadows — we just can’t get enough. Even though some won’t admit it, we ladies love some scruff on our men! And this is the month we can expect to see more of it. That’s because November is Prostate Awareness Month!

Every year, around the world, No-Shave November is observed. It’s an awareness-raising campaign that encourages everyone to embrace their hair, which many cancer patients lose. Throughout the month, men allow their hair to grow wild and free. Many people also donate the money they typically spend on shaving, grooming, and maintenance of their hair and beard.

The funds collected under the initiative are used to educate people about cancer prevention, saving lives, and aiding those fighting the battle. The month-long campaign aims to evoke conversation and raise awareness about cancer.

2. Remembrance Day On The 11th

Every year, at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, we gather in memorial parks, community halls, workplaces, schools, and homes to stand in honour of all who have fallen. Together, we observe a moment of silence to mark the sacrifice of the many who have served their country and to acknowledge the courage of those who still serve.

3. Christmas Music and Decorations!

It begins. The holiday season is in the air. Christmas trees go up, houses are covered from top to bottom in lights, classic holiday movies are on TV, Christmas music is playing everywhere you go, and people in the happy holiday spirit are everywhere!

4. Noella Festival

The Noella Festival Runs November 19th to December 31st!

Christmas in Downtown Barrie is a feeling you just have to experience. The Noella Festival gives you six weeks of family fun to check out! We would like to thank our event partners who collectively bring the community a fantastic kick-off to the festive season. This includes the Barrie Chamber of Commerce, the Barrie Rotary Club, the City of Barrie and most importantly our Downtown Barrie businesses! Together, they all make this event a very special time of the year!

Head to Downtown Barrie on Saturday, November 19th for the kick-off of this year’s Noella Festival! This jam-packed day will include an Open Air Dunlop Pop Up with all kinds of family-friendly activities, entertainment and activations. The 35ft Winter Tree at Meridian Place will be back again for the Tree Lighting Celebration and the BARRIE SANTA CLAUS PARADE starts at 5 pm.

5. Cuffing and Cuddling Season.

The cold weather means more single people will be looking for short term partners to keep close during the winter season (i.e. cuffing). For those who are already paired off, the frigid weather usually means more cuddles.

Either way, what could be better than some Netflix and chill on a cold November day?

6. National Peanut Butter Lovers Month

Pretty self-explanatory, but peanut butter is probably one of the greatest things in the world. Be sure to eat tons of it this month in celebration!

With so much going on, November is shaping up to be a great month!