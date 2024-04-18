What You Should Never Do If Attacked By A Bear

You may think you don’t need tips to survive a bear attack until you’re staring down a 600-pound grizzly in the woods.

It’s not exactly a situation where you can quickly Google “what to do when attacked by a bear.”

Instead of figuring out what to do at the moment, review these helpful suggestions for what not to do if you encounter a bear…

Never Fight A Brown Bear

Before you throw a punch at that bear snout, you need to consider what type of creature is pursuing you. Laying as still as you can is the best approach… “Stay still and don’t make any noise – you’re trying to convince the bear that you aren’t a threat to it or its cubs,” experts say. The preferred approach is to “play dead” by laying flat on your stomach as a way to hopefully use your pack for protection.

Never ‘Play Dead’ For A Black Bear

It’s a completely different story if you come face-to-face with a black bear. According to experts, you better be ready to rumble and to “fight back with everything you have.”

This includes striking with:

Direct punches and kicks to the bear’s face

Nearby “weapons” such as tree branches or rocks

A steady stream of bear spray

Never Climb A Tree To Escape

Running away alone isn’t a smart idea either. TheManual.com notes that black bears are especially likely to go into predator mode in this situation. Even quickly climbing a tree won’t ensure safety. “Black bears are excellent climbers, and any tree you might shimmy up you can guarantee they will do so much more easily,” the website plainly states.

Never Ignore Cub Sightings

Those baby bears you just encountered on the trail are adorable, aren’t they? What a majestic moment with just you and these playful cubs that look like they were placed right along the path for hikers to observe. The thing is you’re not alone. Mama Bear is likely just off to the side keeping a close eye on her cubs and your next move. TheManual.com recommends trying to distance yourself from the cubs, but you’ll need to be careful. That protective mama could be right behind you.