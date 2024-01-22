What Your Sleep Habits Say About You!

If you’re extroverted, love horror and fall asleep to TV or podcasts — you’re more likely to sleep in the buff. Those who sleep naked are also slightly more likely to be a night owl and are more likely to say they’re “very confident” than those who sleep in pyjamas.

Not only that, but respondents who sleep in the nude were happier with their current sex life (62% vs. 48%) — and for those with a partner, they said it positively impacted their intimacy (72%).

A new survey of 2,000 adults split respondents by those who sleep naked and those who prefer wearing pyjamas, and it looked at differences in their personalities and their sleeping habits.

Respondents who slept in pyjamas were more likely to watch drama and mystery movies, and they were more likely to be early birds.

Regardless of what they wear — or don’t wear — to sleep in, the average respondent wakes up feeling fully rested less than half the week.

Fun Fact: Over half of those who sleep nude said they get nightmares, compared to 44% of those who wear pyjamas…

WHAT ARE THE DIFFERENCES BETWEEN THOSE WHO SLEEP NAKED AND THOSE WHO SLEEP IN PAJAMAS?