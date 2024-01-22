Listen Live

What Your Sleep Habits Say About You!

pjs or nothing?

By Kool Mornings

If you’re extroverted, love horror and fall asleep to TV or podcasts — you’re more likely to sleep in the buff.  Those who sleep naked are also slightly more likely to be a night owl and are more likely to say they’re “very confident” than those who sleep in pyjamas.

Not only that, but respondents who sleep in the nude were happier with their current sex life (62% vs. 48%) — and for those with a partner, they said it positively impacted their intimacy (72%).

A new survey of 2,000 adults split respondents by those who sleep naked and those who prefer wearing pyjamas, and it looked at differences in their personalities and their sleeping habits.

Respondents who slept in pyjamas were more likely to watch drama and mystery movies, and they were more likely to be early birds.

Regardless of what they wear — or don’t wear — to sleep in, the average respondent wakes up feeling fully rested less than half the week.

Fun Fact: Over half of those who sleep nude said they get nightmares, compared to 44% of those who wear pyjamas…

“FREEZE YOUR PJS” AND FOUR MORE HACKS FOR SLEEPING IN SUMMER HEAT

WHAT ARE THE DIFFERENCES BETWEEN THOSE WHO SLEEP NAKED AND THOSE WHO SLEEP IN PAJAMAS?

Sleep nakedSleep in pajamas
More likely to be CancersMore likely to be Capricorns
Watch horror moviesDrama and mystery movies
Night owlEarly birds
More satisfied with their sex lifeLess satisfied with their sex life
More likely to get nightmaresLess likely to get nightmares
More likely to believe their choice of sleepwear impacts their quality of sleepLess likely to believe their choice of sleepwear impacts their quality of sleep

