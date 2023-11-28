WHAT’S BETTER FOR THE ENVIRONMENT: A REAL CHRISTMAS TREE OR A FAKE ONE?

Here’s a question for you: What’s better for the environment: Cutting down trees or plastic?

In a new poll, people were asked what kind of Christmas tree they prefer, and 48% said they prefer artificial, 40% said real, and 13% “aren’t sure.” Men and younger adults tended to prefer real trees.

But WHY do you prefer the kind of tree you do? Maybe having a real tree SMELLS nicer. Maybe a fake tree is easier or more convenient? They didn’t ask about those things, but they did ask about price and sustainability.

When asked which kind of tree is more affordable, 63% said artificial trees last long enough to be a better value, while 19% claimed real trees are cheaper.

When asked which choice is better for the environment, 47% said fake reusable trees are better because you don’t waste trees, while 33% said real trees are better because they cut down on plastics. 19% “aren’t sure.”