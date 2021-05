Almost 60% of people say they want to try something new this summer!

According to a new survey on Yahoo.com, 59% of people say they want to try something new this summer. And here are the top 10 things on people’s “summer bucket list” . . .

1. Camping.

2. Waterskiing

3. Wakeboarding.

4. Surfing.

5. Hiking.

6. Skydiving.

7. Fishing.

8. Mountain climbing

9. Sunbathing.

10. Going to a national park or a monument.