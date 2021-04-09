WHAT’S SOMETHING YOU USED TO DO THAT A TEENAGER TODAY WOULDN’T BE ABLE TO UNDERSTAND?

Teenagers today were born between 2001 and 2008. So it’s safe to say their childhoods looked a hell of a lot different than yours.

People on Reddit are sharing things they used to do that teenagers today wouldn’t be able to understand.

Here are some great ones.

1. “Recording songs from the radio using a tape recorder.”

2. “Spending 15 minutes untwisting a phone cord.”

3. “Cleaning the mouse ball.”

4. “Calling a phone number and having to ask if the person was there.”

5. “Getting off the phone so someone else could use the Internet.”

6. “Calling a phone number to get the time.”

7. “Loving the smell of mimeograph papers.”

8. “Stopping at a gas station to ask for directions.”

9. “Turning to channel three to play a video game.”

10. “Watching the scrambled Playboy Channel.”