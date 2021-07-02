WHAT’S THE FIRST THING YOU’D DO IF ALIENS INVADED EARTH?

Today is World UFO Day, the anniversary of when aliens supposedly crash-landed in Roswell, New Mexico in 1947.

So here’s a question: What’s the first thing you’d do if there was an actual alien invasion? A new poll asked that very question and 80% have actually thought about it!

Here are some of the most common answers.

1. Just hope experts and government officials work it out.

2. Panic.

3. Start hoarding supplies.

4. Barricade your doors and windows.

5. Get as far away as you can from all major cities.

6. Turn off all your lights, so the aliens won’t think you’re home. (???)

7. Start working on some sort of bunker.

8. Start gathering weapons.

9. Call your boss to let them know you’re not coming in. (???)

10. Watch alien movies as research. The poll also found people think the alien from “E.T.” is the closest to what a real alien would look like.