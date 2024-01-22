WHEN A DOOR DOESN’T SAY “PUSH” OR “PULL,” WHAT DO YOU TRY FIRST?

Have you ever walked into a door you thought was a “push,” but it was a “pull”? You feel like an idiot, right?

This might be the most random survey question ever: An actual scientific poll asked 6,000 adults what they’d do if a door DIDN’T SAY whether to push or pull it. What would you try first?

It’s a coin flip, so the overall results are pretty much 50/50. But we do have a winner, 51% said PUSH. (We’re only counting the people who chose one or the other. Around a third said they weren’t sure what they’d do.)

Men are slightly more likely to try pushing it first. 52% said they’d push, and 51% of women said pull.

Your answer might change as you get older. 59% of adults under 30 said they’d try pushing the door. 54% of older adults said pull.