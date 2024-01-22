Listen Live

WHEN A DOOR DOESN’T SAY “PUSH” OR “PULL,” WHAT DO YOU TRY FIRST?

One of life's biggest issues!

By Kool Mornings

Have you ever walked into a door you thought was a “push,” but it was a “pull”?  You feel like an idiot, right?

This might be the most random survey question ever:  An actual scientific poll asked 6,000 adults what they’d do if a door DIDN’T SAY whether to push or pull it.  What would you try first?

It’s a coin flip, so the overall results are pretty much 50/50.  But we do have a winner, 51% said PUSH.  (We’re only counting the people who chose one or the other.  Around a third said they weren’t sure what they’d do.)

Men are slightly more likely to try pushing it first.  52% said they’d push, and 51% of women said pull.

Your answer might change as you get older.  59% of adults under 30 said they’d try pushing the door.  54% of older adults said pull.

