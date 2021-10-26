When Are Kids Too Old To Trick-Or-Treat?

In a new survey of 1,000 people almost a quarter said that Halloween is one of their favourite holidays.

And even of those who don’t love the spooky day, 63% are still likely to participate, handing out candy on October 31st to kids. One in five adults will pretend not to be home.

When it comes to the age of the trick or treaters, one in four say that kids are never too old to trick-or-treat.

One in eight people feel the trick-or-treat age cut off is 12 years old. 10 percent feel that 13 is the age to stop asking for candy.

Another 8% say it’s OK to trick-or-treat until age 14 and 7% think a child becomes too old for trick-or-treating at age 15.

SIGNS YOU’RE TOO OLD TO TRICK OR TREAT