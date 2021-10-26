When Are Kids Too Old To Trick-Or-Treat?
Is there an age limit?
In a new survey of 1,000 people almost a quarter said that Halloween is one of their favourite holidays.
And even of those who don’t love the spooky day, 63% are still likely to participate, handing out candy on October 31st to kids. One in five adults will pretend not to be home.
When it comes to the age of the trick or treaters, one in four say that kids are never too old to trick-or-treat.
One in eight people feel the trick-or-treat age cut off is 12 years old. 10 percent feel that 13 is the age to stop asking for candy.
Another 8% say it’s OK to trick-or-treat until age 14 and 7% think a child becomes too old for trick-or-treating at age 15.
SIGNS YOU’RE TOO OLD TO TRICK OR TREAT
- You get winded from knocking on the door.
- You have to have another kid chew the candy for you.
- You ask for high fibre candy only.
- When someone drops a candy bar in your bag, you lose your balance and fall over.
- People say, “Great Keith Richards mask!” and you’re not wearing a mask.
- When the door opens you yell, “Trick or…” and can’t remember the rest.
- By the end of the night, you have a bag full of restraining orders.
- You have to carefully choose a costume that won’t dislodge your hairpiece.
- You’re the only Power Ranger in the neighbourhood with a walker.
- You avoid going to houses where your ex-wives live.