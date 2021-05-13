Listen Live

When Does Summer Really Start?

Does summer start on June 20th or whenever it gets hot outside?

By Kool Mornings

A new survey on StudyFinds.org asked people when they think summer starts. And 59% say it doesn’t start on a specific date like June 20th . . . there are other signs that it’s started.

 

The top four signs that its summer is. . .

 

1.  It’s over 75 degrees or 24 outside!

2.  You go to a barbecue.

3.  It’s hot enough out to grab ice cream from an ice cream truck.

4.  You can go swimming outside.

 

The survey also found that 55% of people say they’re planning on doing TWICE as much this summer as they normally do because they missed out on so much last year.

 

Related posts

Over Half Of People Admit That They Are Terrible At Staying In Touch With Friends And Family

OnlyFans Lady Shows Us How To Shave Our Legs With Sandpaper!

NEED A REASON TO TREAT YOURSELF? HERE’S A FEW