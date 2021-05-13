When Does Summer Really Start?

A new survey on StudyFinds.org asked people when they think summer starts. And 59% say it doesn’t start on a specific date like June 20th . . . there are other signs that it’s started.

The top four signs that its summer is. . .

1. It’s over 75 degrees or 24 outside!

2. You go to a barbecue.

3. It’s hot enough out to grab ice cream from an ice cream truck.

4. You can go swimming outside.

The survey also found that 55% of people say they’re planning on doing TWICE as much this summer as they normally do because they missed out on so much last year.