You Most Likely Weigh More On Mondays Compared To A Friday!

If you're in the habit of weighing yourself every day, it might be time to take a step back.

Experts suggest that weekly weigh-ins are more beneficial, as they help you avoid becoming too fixated on daily fluctuations while still keeping you aware of your overall weight trends.

Why Your Weight Fluctuates Daily

It's completely normal for your weight to vary from day to day. On average, our weight can fluctuate by 0.35% during the week, with most of us weighing a bit more on Mondays after the weekend. Here are six main reasons why you might notice these changes:

Hydration Levels

You'll weigh less if you're dehydrated, but that's not a good thing. Most weight fluctuations are related to changes in water weight.

Type of Food You Ate

High-carb dinners can make you weigh more the next day because your body retains 3 to 4 grams of water for every gram of carbs consumed. Salty foods have a similar effect.

Amount of Food Consumed

It's simple math—if you eat half a pound of food, you'll weigh half a pound more temporarily.

Bowel Movements

The average person weighs a quarter to a full pound less after a trip to the bathroom, depending on their size and diet.

Exercise

Exercise affects water weight. You can sweat out about a litre of water (roughly two pounds) during an hour of moderate exercise. However, any water you drink during your workout counteracts this loss.

Hormonal Changes

Women can retain water during their menstrual cycle, leading to a temporary gain of up to four or five pounds. This is completely normal.



Given these factors, the best practice is to weigh yourself once a week, always at the same time of day.

This approach helps you maintain a healthy perspective on your weight and avoid unnecessary stress over daily fluctuations.

So, if you notice a slight increase in your weight today compared to Friday, don't sweat it. Remember, it's just part of your body's natural rhythm.

Focus on the bigger picture, and enjoy your week!