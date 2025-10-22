Listen Live

Where in North America Are You Most Likely to Spot Bigfoot? 👣

Funny Stuff
Published October 22, 2025
By Charlie

Because “National Sasquatch Awareness Day” just passed, and nothing screams awareness like accidentally locking eyes with a seven-foot furball in the woods.

If you’ve ever joked about spotting Bigfoot on a hike, turns out you might not be that far off — depending on where you live.

A new report crunched the numbers (yes, there are Bigfoot statistics now) and ranked the U.S. states and Canadian provinces where you’re most likely to spot a sasquatch.

Researchers looked at reported sightings, forestry coverage, and even temperature — apparently, Bigfoot’s ideal climate is a breezy 55°F (or about 13°C for us civilized folks).

The Top Bigfoot Hotspots

Here’s where you’ve got the best odds of running into ol’ hairy himself:

  1. Washington
  2. West Virginia
  3. Oregon
  4. British Columbia, Canada 🇨🇦
  5. Michigan
  6. Maine
  7. Pennsylvania
  8. Idaho
  9. Ohio
  10. Massachusetts

No surprise that B.C. ranks high — with its dense forests, misty mountains, and enough wilderness to hide a family of sasquatches, it’s basically a Bigfoot Airbnb.

RELATED: 🎉 New Emojis Are Coming to iPhone with iOS 26 — and Yes, There’s a Fight Cloud

And Where He’s Least Likely to Hang Out

Meanwhile, these spots aren’t exactly Bigfoot-friendly:

  1. Quebec, Canada
  2. Maryland
  3. Arizona
  4. Alberta, Canada
  5. Louisiana
  6. Manitoba, Canada
  7. Indiana
  8. California (unless it’s a movie set)
  9. Alaska
  10. Wyoming

Weird, right? You’d think Bigfoot would love Alaska or Wyoming, but apparently, he’s more of a Pacific Northwest kind of guy.

Bigfoot Capitals of the World

If you’re feeling brave (or maybe just a little curious after your pumpkin spice latte), here are a few places that really lean into the legend:

📍 Willow Creek, California, calls itself the Bigfoot Capital of the World, complete with a museum and an annual “Bigfoot Daze” festival in September.

📍 Whitehall, New York has officially dubbed itself the Sasquatch Sighting Capital.,

📍 And get this — Skamania County, Washington actually has a Bigfoot Protection Law. Yup, it’s illegal to hunt him. (Because in this economy, even cryptids deserve rights.)

The Odds Are… Hairy

So if you’re heading out for a fall hike in B.C. this weekend, keep your eyes peeled. You might not find Bigfoot — but you’ll definitely find someone in a plaid jacket insisting they did.

