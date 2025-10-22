Where in North America Are You Most Likely to Spot Bigfoot? 👣
Because “National Sasquatch Awareness Day” just passed, and nothing screams awareness like accidentally locking eyes with a seven-foot furball in the woods.
If you’ve ever joked about spotting Bigfoot on a hike, turns out you might not be that far off — depending on where you live.
A new report crunched the numbers (yes, there are Bigfoot statistics now) and ranked the U.S. states and Canadian provinces where you’re most likely to spot a sasquatch.
Researchers looked at reported sightings, forestry coverage, and even temperature — apparently, Bigfoot’s ideal climate is a breezy 55°F (or about 13°C for us civilized folks).
The Top Bigfoot Hotspots
Here’s where you’ve got the best odds of running into ol’ hairy himself:
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Oregon
- British Columbia, Canada 🇨🇦
- Michigan
- Maine
- Pennsylvania
- Idaho
- Ohio
- Massachusetts
No surprise that B.C. ranks high — with its dense forests, misty mountains, and enough wilderness to hide a family of sasquatches, it’s basically a Bigfoot Airbnb.
And Where He’s Least Likely to Hang Out
Meanwhile, these spots aren’t exactly Bigfoot-friendly:
- Quebec, Canada
- Maryland
- Arizona
- Alberta, Canada
- Louisiana
- Manitoba, Canada
- Indiana
- California (unless it’s a movie set)
- Alaska
- Wyoming
Weird, right? You’d think Bigfoot would love Alaska or Wyoming, but apparently, he’s more of a Pacific Northwest kind of guy.
Bigfoot Capitals of the World
If you’re feeling brave (or maybe just a little curious after your pumpkin spice latte), here are a few places that really lean into the legend:
📍 Willow Creek, California, calls itself the Bigfoot Capital of the World, complete with a museum and an annual “Bigfoot Daze” festival in September.
📍 Whitehall, New York has officially dubbed itself the Sasquatch Sighting Capital.,
📍 And get this — Skamania County, Washington actually has a Bigfoot Protection Law. Yup, it’s illegal to hunt him. (Because in this economy, even cryptids deserve rights.)
The Odds Are… Hairy
So if you’re heading out for a fall hike in B.C. this weekend, keep your eyes peeled. You might not find Bigfoot — but you’ll definitely find someone in a plaid jacket insisting they did.
