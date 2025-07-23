🎉 New Emojis Are Coming to iPhone with iOS 26 — and Yes, There’s a Fight Cloud

Get ready to express yourself in even weirder ways — because a fresh batch of emojis has been approved and will soon be marching their way onto your iPhone with the upcoming iOS 26 update.

And no, Apple doesn’t just toss emoji spaghetti at the wall to see what sticks. That important job falls to the Unicode Consortium — a group of very serious people who basically decide how we laugh, cry, or passive-aggressively text "fine 🙃" in emoji form.

Each year, Unicode reviews public emoji proposals (yes, you can literally apply for one), and this year nine new emojis made the cut. Here's what’s coming to a keyboard near you:

🎺 Trombone – Finally, band kids and ska enthusiasts get their moment.

💰 Treasure Chest – For pirates, cryptic texts, or your friend who treats Costco like a gold mine.

😵‍💫 Distorted Face – When life hits you with a "what is happening right now" vibe.

🧌 Hairy Creature – Sasquatch? A particularly rough Monday? Interpret as needed.

🌪️ Fight Cloud – The emoji equivalent of cartoon fists flying — perfect for family group chats.

🍎 Apple Core – For when you want to say "I’m done with this"… literally or emotionally.

🐋 Orca – Because the ocean is trendy again, and orcas are reclaiming their time.

🩰 Ballet Dancers – For elegance, drama, and maybe your niece’s recital pics.

🏔️ Landslide – Ideal for discussing elections, breakups, or actual geological events.

Of course, Apple will give each one its own glossy makeover before they officially land in iOS 26 — but Unicode’s early designs are out now if you want a sneak peek.

So if you’ve ever texted someone “This convo is a distorted face in a fight cloud with a side of apple core” and felt unseen, your time has come.