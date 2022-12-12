Which Generation Leaves Their Dirty Dishes In The Sink Longer Than Any Other Generation?

A new survey looked at the Kitchen Habits of 2000 people and found that the average person runs their dishwasher three times per week and the average person has five items in their freezer that have gone untouched over the past year.

The average dirty dish will lay untouched in the sink for a day and a half, according to the new survey.

When it comes to washing dishes, 54% said pots and pans should be washed by hand, followed by fine dining ware, glasses and coffee mugs.



One in four claims that deep cleaning the stove or oven is the worst kitchen chore to endure. It also emerged that people seem to agree on where to place items in the dishwasher.

Plates, cutlery and utensils, pots and pans and fine dining ware all belong on the bottom rack.

The top rack is saved for coffee mugs, glasses, travel mugs, plasticware and bowls.

Nearly half of Gen Z believes it’s okay to leave dishes in the sink for one to four days before adding them to the dishwasher, compared to 52% of millennials, 66% of Gen X and 72% of baby boomers who all believe anything longer than a day is too long.