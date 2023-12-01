Which Would You Rather. “Merry Christmas” or “Happy Holidays?”

Canada’s Favourite Holiday Greetings!

61% of those asked are more likely to deliver a warm, “Merry Christmas,” rather than the 34% who prefer to say, “Happy Holidays”

Despite personal preferences, Canadians generally have a laid-back attitude toward the holiday greetings others use. Over half (52%) don’t mind the choice of greeting as long as the sentiment is positive and spirits are bright.

A survey was conducted by preply.com and let us know which provinces are for “Merry Christmas” greetings, and which one’s are for “Happy Holidays.”

Here’s the preferred salutation broken down at the provincial level:

Alberta : Merry Christmas

: Merry Christmas British Columbia : Happy Holidays

: Happy Holidays Manitoba : Merry Christmas

: Merry Christmas New Brunswick : Merry Christmas

: Merry Christmas Newfoundland and Labrador : Merry Christmas

: Merry Christmas Northwest Territories : Merry Christmas

: Merry Christmas Nova Scotia : Happy Holidays

: Happy Holidays Nunavut : Merry Christmas

: Merry Christmas Ontario : Merry Christmas

: Merry Christmas Prince Edward Island : Happy Holidays

: Happy Holidays Quebec : Happy Holidays

: Happy Holidays Saskatchewan : Merry Christmas

: Merry Christmas Yukon: Merry Christmas

What other holiday things are we saying?