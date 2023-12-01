Which Would You Rather. “Merry Christmas” or “Happy Holidays?”
Now that it's December 1st! It's go time!
Canada’s Favourite Holiday Greetings!
61% of those asked are more likely to deliver a warm, “Merry Christmas,” rather than the 34% who prefer to say, “Happy Holidays”
Despite personal preferences, Canadians generally have a laid-back attitude toward the holiday greetings others use. Over half (52%) don’t mind the choice of greeting as long as the sentiment is positive and spirits are bright.
A survey was conducted by preply.com and let us know which provinces are for “Merry Christmas” greetings, and which one’s are for “Happy Holidays.”
Here’s the preferred salutation broken down at the provincial level:
- Alberta: Merry Christmas
- British Columbia: Happy Holidays
- Manitoba: Merry Christmas
- New Brunswick: Merry Christmas
- Newfoundland and Labrador: Merry Christmas
- Northwest Territories: Merry Christmas
- Nova Scotia: Happy Holidays
- Nunavut: Merry Christmas
- Ontario: Merry Christmas
- Prince Edward Island: Happy Holidays
- Quebec: Happy Holidays
- Saskatchewan: Merry Christmas
- Yukon: Merry Christmas
What other holiday things are we saying?
- Bah Humbug!
- Enjoy the time off!
- Enjoy your winter holidays!
- Happy Solstice!
- Happy New Year!
- Season’s Greetings!
- Happy Festivus!
- Feliz Navidad!
- Happy Christmas!
- Happy Hanukkah!
- Happy Diwali!
- Joyeux Noel!
- Joyeux Temps Des Fetes!
- Maligayang Bati!