Listen Live

Whiskey Brand Puts Out Casting Call For Hand Model, Will Offer $100G For Perfect ‘Spokesfist’

Fistful of Bourbon is looking to hire a ‘spokesfist’ for paid advertising campaigns

By Kool Mornings

How handy are you? Fistful of Bourbon is looking to hire a ‘spokesfist’ for paid advertising campaigns!

 

Fistful of Bourbon has launched a casting call to find its “spokesfist,” and the gig is going to pay $100,000, according to the brand.

 

The open casting call is being called “The Search for the $100,000 Fist,” and the person who is ultimately selected for this role will have to appear in future print, video, and social media campaigns. Additional role obligations are to be detailed in the winner’s contract.

To enter the casting call, spokesfist people can fill out their applications on Fistful of Borboun’s website, which asks for the applicant’s contact info, a link to the social media account of their choice, and a short statement on why they would be fit for the unique job opportunity. Of course, applicants shouldn’t forget to upload photos and videos of their fists for consideration.

Applicants must be at least 25 years old and authorized to work in the U.S. to enter.

 

Related posts

The Average Person Spends Nearly 12 Years Of Their Life Feeling This!

The Little Things That People Are Most Looking Forward To This Summer!

Name Things You Loved As A Kid, But Hate Now