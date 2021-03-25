Whiskey Brand Puts Out Casting Call For Hand Model, Will Offer $100G For Perfect ‘Spokesfist’

How handy are you? Fistful of Bourbon is looking to hire a ‘spokesfist’ for paid advertising campaigns!

Fistful of Bourbon has launched a casting call to find its “spokesfist,” and the gig is going to pay $100,000, according to the brand.

The open casting call is being called “The Search for the $100,000 Fist,” and the person who is ultimately selected for this role will have to appear in future print, video, and social media campaigns. Additional role obligations are to be detailed in the winner’s contract.

Think you have a special hand? An itchy trigger finger, a green thumb, a stinky pinky? Well now it’s time to make them work together to earn you a cool $100,000! You ready? Head on over to that link to apply — must be 25+ to land this gig 👊 https://t.co/g5qKGe8Epf#SPOKESFIST pic.twitter.com/Lv0d609Iis — Fistful of Bourbon (@fistfulbourbon) March 23, 2021

To enter the casting call, spokesfist people can fill out their applications on Fistful of Borboun’s website, which asks for the applicant’s contact info, a link to the social media account of their choice, and a short statement on why they would be fit for the unique job opportunity. Of course, applicants shouldn’t forget to upload photos and videos of their fists for consideration.

Applicants must be at least 25 years old and authorized to work in the U.S. to enter.