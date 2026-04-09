The White Sox Are Going Full Holy Mode… With Pope Hats ⚾⛪

You know your fan base is loyal when it includes… the Pope.

The Chicago White Sox are tipping their caps (and now mitres) to their most unexpected superfan, Pope Leo XIV — and honestly, this might be the most blessed baseball promo of all time.

For their August 11 game against the Cincinnati Reds, the Sox are offering limited-edition Pope hats — yes, actual mitre-style headwear — to fans who grab a special ticket package.

And not just anywhere seating…

You’ll be placed in a designated “holy section” (okay, they didn’t call it that, but they should have).

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From Chicago Suburbs to the Vatican

Pope Leo XIV made headlines as the first American Pope, born and raised in the Chicago area, which explains his allegiance.

This isn’t a casual “I like sports” situation either:

He attended Game 1 of the 2005 World Series

He’s been spotted rocking Sox merch

He even gave a thumbs-up when a fan yelled, “God bless the White Sox” in Rome

Honestly, that’s the kind of fan engagement teams dream of.

At one point, he was even photographed wearing a White Sox cap during a public appearance at the Vatican.

Which means somewhere in Rome, people are thinking: “Is that… official papal merch??”

Final Thought

Between the Pope hats and the Vatican shout-outs, the White Sox may have just unlocked a whole new level of fandom:

Divine intervention. Now the real question is…Do the hats improve batting average? 🙏⚾