Whitney Houston Hologram Show Coming To Las Vegas

The deceased diva will be reincarnated visually and audibly, thanks to technology, at a spectacle called An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert.

The show will feature the voice of the late Whitney Houston, along with a live four-piece band, plus backup singers and dancers.

Cinematic special effects are also promised at this extended residency, which will open at Harrah’s Las Vegas starting October 26, 2021.