Listen Live

Whitney Houston Hologram Show Coming To Las Vegas

Now you can see Whitney, Kinda!

By Dirt/Divas

The deceased diva will be reincarnated visually and audibly, thanks to technology, at a spectacle called An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert.

 

 

The show will feature the voice of the late Whitney Houston, along with a live four-piece band, plus backup singers and dancers. 

Cinematic special effects are also promised at this extended residency, which will open at Harrah’s Las Vegas starting October 26, 2021.

Related posts

Alec Baldwin Shoots Two People- Kills One On Movie Set Accident

Beyonce Has A New Song “Be Alive” And It’s Featured In The Bio Pic Of Venus and Serena Williams

Netflix Employees Stage A Walkout Amid Dave Chappelle Controversy