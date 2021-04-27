Who Do People Trust The Most When It Comes To TV and Movie Recommendations?

New research suggests that Americans are almost twice as likely to trust random social media users over professional critics.

The study wanted to find out the pop-culture habits of people and found that only 9% say they regularly turn to critics for what to watch.

WHO DO PEOPLE TRUST FOR RECOMMENDATIONS?

Close friends – 47% Close family members – 44% Significant others – 26% Casual friends – 24% Streaming platform algorithms (i.e. Netflix) – 21% Social media users – 19% Coworkers – 18% Acquaintances – 15% Critics – 9% Celebrities or influencers – 7%

WHERE DO PEOPLE WRITE THE MOST REVIEWS?