WHO SLEEPS BETTER, MEN OR WOMEN?

On an average night, who’s sleeping better? Men or women? A new poll found that men generally wake up more well-rested than women are.

It didn’t look at why, but some research has shown women might need a little more sleep in general. One study says that women need an average of 11 minutes more sleep.

Half of women in the poll said they “often” or “always” feel sleep deprived, compared to just 37% of guys. And only 42% of women could remember their last “perfect night” of sleep, compared to 52% of men.

People’s top three strategies for getting better sleep in 2024 are: Make your bedtime and morning routines more consistent, avoid screens right before bed, and skip that midnight snack.