WHY ARE BABY CARROTS ALWAYS SO WET?

Baby carrots are great! They are small, easy to pack in kid’s lunches, and a real-time-saver for moms.

But when you open the bag, they are always wet, why?

Baby carrots do not pop out of the ground as little stubs. Instead, they’re created from regular carrots that are too unattractive to sell.

Those ugly carrots are cut into chunks and put into a “polishing drum” that uses water to whittle them down.

So that’s part of the reason. Water is also added to the bag before it’s sealed to keep them moist. That’s because baby carrots lose their skin while they’re being smoothed out, and that makes them very vulnerable to drying out.

If you’ve ever left them sitting out, you know they get dry, and a white film forms on them. That white film IS safe to eat, by the way.