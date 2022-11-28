Cyber Week is one of the biggest shopping weeks of the year with Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday deals. Here are some facts:



More Canadians are planning to take advantage of deals, holiday sales, and promotions and have started to shop earlier to take full advantage of the best deals and pricing.

35% of consumers plan to begin their 2022 holiday shopping in November. 28% plan to shop on Black Friday and 21% plan to shop on Cyber Monday.



Holiday spending intentions are the same as last year

Canadians nationally are planning to spend $790.



WHY CYBER MONDAY IS BETTER THAN PEOPLE ACCORDING TO CHARLIE!!!

Lululemon Yoga Pants will never disappoint you when you put them on…

You don’t need to leave your house to try and score…a deal!

No matter how desperate you are to find something, you’re guaranteed to find something you want…that won’t annoy you…

Finding an epic deal on Cyber Monday is more satisfying than a night with no kids and a husband who doesn’t have to poop before sex…

It takes 20 years to build up a good reputation and just a few minutes online to ruin it with a Roomba purchase for your wife for Christmas…Rob!

If you purchase a tanning bed on Cyber Monday- In a thousand years, there’s a good chance an archeologist will dig it up and think you fried your husband as punishment…Probably for getting you that Roomba for Christmas…