Why Do Dogs Eat Grass And Is it Safe?

Here’s what you should know about whether your dog’s grass habit is normal and what it could mean… Dogs love to eat stuff outside, sticks, bugs, and grass!

If your little buddy is eating loads of grass, it could be a sign that they’re currently not getting a balanced diet.

If a dog isn’t getting enough fibre, they will try and boost this with grass. Similarly, if a dog isn’t getting enough greens in their diet, they will eat grass for the chlorophyll goodness.

Sometimes eating grass can just be a habit!

Just be careful that they aren’t eating other plants, as they can be toxic.