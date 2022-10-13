Why It’s Harder To Sleep During A Cold Snap!

The cost of living crisis has us all braving the cold so we don’t have to turn on the heat in the house.

Trying to fall asleep when you’re cold and uncomfortable is super frustrating.

According to a sleep expert, there are things we can do to help us sleep soundly when it’s chilly.

Dry Air sucks! During Autumn and winter, the air gets dry and harsh. The colder air can often leave your skin dry and dry eyes also affect your sinuses. So now you’re itchy and irritated.

How to fix it: When the weather leaves you feeling dry, you must add water. The best way to hydrate your body inside and out is to drink plenty of water each so that your skin and body aren’t losing any more vital moisture.

Your Body Needs To be Warmer

While many people love to sleep in a cold room, if the room is too cold, it could affect the necessary drop in your body’s internal temperature.

How to fix it: Taking a hot bath or a long hot shower before bed is a good way to increase body temperature, and even if your room is chilly, through a hot bath or shower your body should stay warm long enough for you to fall asleep. You can also wear thermal PJs, bed socks or an electric blanket.

SAD Affects Slumber

Seasonal affective disorder, which occurs during the colder, darker months not only affects your mood during the day but can also lead to trouble sleeping.

How to fix it: SAD is a common disorder and it cannot be fixed overnight, but there are a few things you can do to help get a better night’s sleep, one of the main ones being purchasing a SAD lamp. SAD lamps work by emitting light, similar to sunlight, which can help trigger the brain to release serotonin which helps to boost your mood.

Cold and Flu Season!

Our immune systems get run down in colder weather and we pick up colds and flu which cause sinus congestion, sneezing and illness – all of which make it harder to sleep.

How to fix it: Keeping your immune system in tip top condition is the best way to help ward off any unwanted colds and illnesses, this can be done by maintaining a healthy balanced diet and making sure you’re eating enough when the weather is chilly.

Stiff Body

When you’re cold your body and muscles cannot relax, which is what they need to do to fall asleep.

How to fix it: You should use a hot water bottle in the evening to help warm your bed before you get in.

QUICK TIPS FOR GETTING OUT OF BED WHEN IT’S COLD:

There is nothing worse than leaving the comfort of your toasty bed in the morning, so we’ve got some tips to make it that little bit easier.