Why Owning A Pet Doesn’t Make You Happy?

There is a general understanding that pets have a positive impact on one’s well-being. A new study by Michigan State University found that although pet owners reported pets improving their lives, there was not a reliable association between pet ownership and well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A study was just published that claims while pets helped people feel more positive emotions and provided affection and companionship, people reported negative aspects of pet ownership.

Owners worried about their pet’s well-being and having their pets interfere with working remotely.

However, when their happiness was compared to non-pet owners, the data showed no difference in the well-being of pet owners and non-pet owners over time. The researchers found that it did not matter what type of pet was owned, how many pets were owned or how close they were with their pet. The personalities of the owners were not a factor.

The researchers explored several reasons why there is no difference between the well-being of pet owners and non-pet owners. One of them is that non-pet owners may have filled their lives with a variety of other things that make them happy.

“Staking all of your hope on a pet making you feel better is probably unfair and is maybe costly given other things you could do in your life that could improve your happiness.”