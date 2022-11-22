Why We Exercise Less In The Winter

According to a new survey, adults who exercise an average of four times a week during the summer will do so about 31% less during the winter.

About 70% of those say it’s due to the cold temps. Almost 60% say a lot of it has to do with how dark it gets so fast.

Others admitted they find it more difficult to get out of bed during the winter, are worried about safety when exercising alone in the dark and have less energy.

The spring and autumn months were the most popular time of year to get in shape, with 49 percent wishing they could maintain the healthy mindset they adopt in warmer months across the cold, dark winters.

And more than a third live a healthier lifestyle generally in the summer compared to the winter.

